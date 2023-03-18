Trump lights up the MAGA signal in an all-caps call to protest his foretold arrest

Claiming "illegal leaks" point to his arrest on Tuesday, Trump calls for his supporters to protest

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published March 18, 2023 11:44AM (EDT)

Donald Trump | People participate in the “Million MAGA March” from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court, on November 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)
Donald Trump | People participate in the “Million MAGA March” from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court, on November 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

In an all-caps rant posted to Truth Social on Saturday, former President Trump sent a distress signal to his MAGA supporters, asking them to protest his looming indictment.

Claiming that "illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney's Office" indicate that he'll be taken into custody on Tuesday "in connection with a years-long investigation into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels," as CNN reports, he's all but bracing arms and legs in the doorframe to avoid being pulled out.

Related

Trump's looming potential indictments pose a big question for the media: How to cover his campaign?

"OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING," Trump writes. "THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE..."

In part two of his call to action, Trump continues with:

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

As CNN highlights in their coverage, "Any indictment of the former President, who is running for reelection in 2024, would mark a historic first and quickly change the political conversation around an already divisive figure."

Read more

about this topic


By Kelly McClure

Kelly McClure is a journalist and fiction writer who lives in New Orleans. She is Salon's Nights and Weekends Editor covering daily news, politics and culture. Her work has been featured in Vulture, The A.V. Club, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Nylon, Vice, and elsewhere. She is the author of Something is Always Happening Somewhere and the co-host of The Antler Queens podcast 

MORE FROM Kelly McClure

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Aggregate Maga Trump

Trending Articles from Salon