DeSantis' "Florida blueprint" wipes the LGBTQ community off the map

Florida's Board of Education approved an expansion to "Don't Say Gay," extending restrictions through 12th grade

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published April 19, 2023 6:03PM (EDT)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, The Florida Board of Education approved an extension to Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" agenda that will enforce a ban on classroom instruction or discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity through the 12th grade.

These new regulations will go into effect in one month after a "procedural comment period."

In addition to the classroom ban, the Florida House of Representatives passed three additional bills further targeting transgender youth, drag shows and transgender medical care.

Related

Ron DeSantis' Disney obsession: Why he can't let it go

In response to this attack on the LGBTQ+ community,  Equality Florida, the state's leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, issued a statement saying:

"The GOP-led legislature has made clear that they see their role as little more than a rubber stamp for the anti-LGBTQ, anti-freedom agenda of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, the House passed bills that will rip health insurance and Telehealth access away from transgender people, dissolve child custody agreements, forcibly detransition transgender young people, target small businesses and municipalities that dare to host drag performances, and empower people to monitor one another's genitals to ensure they are in the "right bathroom." Free states don't wield the power of government against the people. Free states don't criminalize health care or terrorize small business owners. The damage that DeSantis and his legislative cronies have done to Florida will outlast their career ambitions. Shame on Republican lawmakers for plunging our state into right wing chaos in service to one man with a desperation to be President." 

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"Gender ideology has no place in our K through 12 school system," DeSantis said on Wednesday in a quote obtained from CNN. "It's wrong for a teacher to tell a student that they may have been born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice and so we don't let that happen in Florida."

DeSantis is currently on his "Florida Blueprint" tour and stopped in South Carolina on Wednesday evening to pull topics from his book "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

Read more

about this topic


By Kelly McClure

Kelly McClure is a journalist and fiction writer who lives in New Orleans. She is Salon's Nights and Weekends Editor covering daily news, politics and culture. Her work has been featured in Vulture, The A.V. Club, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Nylon, Vice, and elsewhere. She is the author of Something is Always Happening Somewhere.

MORE FROM Kelly McClure

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Aggregate Don’t Say Gay Florida Lgbtq Ron Desantis

Trending Articles from Salon