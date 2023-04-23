Directions

Make the Black Bean Mole 1. Heat a large saucepan on medium-high. Once warm, add the corn oil and heat for 1 minute. 2. Cook the onion, garlic, butternut squash, ancho chile, jalapeño, chipotle, bell pepper, bay leaves, and pepitas in the saucepan, stirring, for 1 minute. 3. Add the cinnamon coffee rub and chicken seasoning and cook for 1 minute, then add the black beans and cranberries and cook for 5 minutes, stirring regularly. 4. Pour in the stock and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. 5. Stir the chocolate into the sauce to melt, then stir in salt to taste. Remove the bay leaves and discard. Puree with a handheld stick blender until smooth. Set aside.

Make the Chicken 1. Whisk the oil, chicken seasoning, and salt to taste in a large bowl. 2. Put the chicken wings in the marinade and toss to coat. Marinate the chicken,

covered in the refrigerator, for a minimum of 2 hours and up to 12 hours. 3. Preheat the oven to 425°F. 4. Remove the chicken wings from the marinade and place in a large casserole.

Roast the wings for 15 minutes. 5. While the wings roast, put 4 cups of the mole and stock in a medium saucepan

and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. 6. Pour the mole-stock sauce over the wings and toss to evenly coat the chicken and submerge it in the sauce. 7. Cover the casserole with a layer of parchment paper, then top with foil. 8. Bake for an additional 15 minutes, then let rest for 20 minutes before serving.

Switch the oven to broil.

Make the Charred Corn 1. Line a sheet pan with foil. 2. Toss the corn with the oil and salt in a large bowl. 3. Transfer the corn to the prepared sheet pan and broil, rotating regularly, until evenly charred, about 10 minutes. Keep the broiler on to char the jalapeños. 4. When the corn is cool enough to handle, cut the kernels off the cobs and set aside.

Make the Charred Jalapeño Queso 1. Line a sheet pan with foil. 2. Put the jalapeño on the prepared sheet pan and broil until the peppers are charred on all sides, about 8 minutes. Put the charred jalapeños, cream cheese, pepper Jack cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, and xanthan gum in a medium saucepan. 3. Bring the half-and-half, beer, onion, fennel, garlic, and salt to a boil on medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft. 4. Add the half-and-half mixture to the jalapeño and cheeses and allow the cheeses to melt naturally for 3 to 5 minutes. 5. Over low heat, puree the cheese mixture with a handheld stick blender until smooth. Rewarm before assembling the mac & cheese. (Leftover queso can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator.)

Make the Gratin 1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook for 8 to 11 minutes, until just under al dente, stirring occasionally. 2. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot along with the rewarmed queso. Cook on medium-low heat, stirring to thoroughly mix the sauce and pasta. 3. Transfer the cheesy pasta to a large casserole and fold in the charred corn. Preheat

the broiler. 4. Toss together the Monterey Jack and pepper Jack in a medium bowl. Sprinkle the cheese blend over the pasta. 5. Place the casserole under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, until the cheese is

bubbling and golden brown.