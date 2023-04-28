April showers got you down? This warming Scandinavian fish soup will melt your blues away

Reprinted with permission from Good Catch: A Guide to Sustainable Fish and Seafood with Recipes from the World's Oceans by © 2023 Valentine Thomas. Published by Union Square & Co. Photo © Andrew Thomas Lee

I was served this soup in Stockholm for Christmas many years ago by my friend's mom, Charlotte. It was so good that I spent a few hours translating the recipe from Swedish to English to see what was in it. It was a rustic, creamy chowder with a subtle sweetness from fennel and root vegetables. Then I added my twist, including cornstarch to make it even thicker (the way I like my soups), shrimp for their natural sweetness, and a little bit of cayenne for kick. It was so good that I've been known to make it for my family over the holidays, sometimes more than once!

Scandinavian Fish Soup

Yields 8 servings Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 55 minutes

Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1 fennel bulb, sliced 2 medium carrots, diced 2 medium sweet potatoes, diced 1 parsnip, diced 3 shallots, diced 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper 2 cups dry white wine 1 teaspoon cornstarch 3 cups Fish Stock (see below) 1 pound white fish, cubed 1/2 pound small shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 pounds mussels, cleaned 1 teaspoon kosher salt 2 cups heavy cream Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, for garnish Fish stock: 5 pounds fish bones (carcasses, heads, collars, etc.) 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 medium or 1 large onion, chopped 4 celery stalks, or 1/2 peeled celeriac root, chopped 2 medium parsnips, chopped 1 medium leek, halved, rinsed well, and chopped 2 fresh thyme sprigs 2 dried bay leave Directions In a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat, combine the butter, fennel, carrots, sweet potatoes, parsnip, shallots, and cayenne. Cook until the vegetables are slightly tender, about 10 minutes. Add the wine and let the mixture reduce by half, 5 to 10 minutes. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water until fully dissolved. Add the fish stock, cornstarch slurry, fish, and shrimp to the pot. Simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes, then add the mussels and salt, cover the pot, and simmer until all the mussels have opened up, another 10 minutes. Discard any that have not opened after that time. Right before serving, stir in the cream and gently rewarm the soup over medium-low heat, if needed. Serve with a garnish of parsley on top. To make fish stock: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread the fish bones evenly over a baking sheet and roast until browned, 15 to 20 minutes. In a pot large enough to fit the fish bones, vegetables, and water, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onion, celery, parsnips, and leek until they are soft, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the herbs and fish bones. Add 8 cups water (or enough to fully cover the fish) and bring to a simmer over medium heat (you never want a strong boil). Simmer for 30 to 60 minutes; the longer it simmers, the stronger the flavor will be. If a white foam forms at the surface, skim it off with a slotted spoon. Strain the stock and discard the solids. Store the stock in a freezer-safe container in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Cook's Notes -A fish stock is made with fish bones and/or whole carcasses, spices, aromatics, and water. It is a healthier option for adding flavor to a dish without fat. Use it to cook rice or vegetables, or as a base to a sauce. This stock lasts in the refrigerator for up to 4 days and in the freezer for up to 2 months.

