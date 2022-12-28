Food is, as often noted, quite subjective. However, in 2022 readers of Salon Food definitely seemed to gravitate towards certain kinds of food. Dishes that are creamy , comforting , cheesy , quick and easy reign supreme on the list of our most popular recipes for the year.

As such, we hope this roundup of our ten most popular recipes will inspire you — giving you ideas for what to make tonight, what to make on your birthday, what to make for your significant other or, maybe, what to send to a friend and say, "Hey, want to make this for me?"

Who knows, whipping up one of these recipes, either alone or with family, friends or loved ones, might even boost your mental health . No matter how you utilize this list, though, we can guarantee that these recipes are really, really fantastic.

10 Ribeye makes weeknight dinner feel like an old school steakhouse While some still get spooked about making steak at home , it really couldn't be easier. There's no need to be intimidated and here, Mary Elizabeth Williams shows us exactly how and why. Don't schlep to a steakhouse and dole out inexplicable amounts of money when you can just dole out (a still considerable amount of money) for a steak, bring it home and cook it yourself. Here, Williams opts for a stovetop steak meal and gives you all the tips and tricks to make sure that this technique serves you well, including an easy-as-pie pan sauce to really elevate the meal. Pair this steak with some of the other Williams' recipes on this list and you'll have an amazing meal on the table before you know it.

09 The time Oma's stuffed cabbage rolls went "viral" As columnist Maggie Hennessy notes, this dish represents a "savory, stewed comfort" which is "the perfect companion on a bitter winter night." As she states, her grandmother's recipe actually went "viral" back in 2013 and it's no surprise as to why. Hennessy's German grandmother's ingenuity clearly comes through in this quintessential comfort dish. The cabbage is stuffed with rice, beef, bacon and some other ingredients; the assembled leaves are then gently cooked in a bubbling mixture of sauerkraut and tomato sauce — to which I can personally attest is a particularly exquisite combination. Wondering what to make on an especially cold night? You may have just found it.

08 The Italian-American casserole? How tetrazzini became the ideal mix-and-match comfort meal Developed by yours truly, this recipe is in line with the classic tetrazzinis of yore. Nothing special is going on here, but you wind up with a sizable dish that you pull out of the oven, bubbling and piping hot and offering something for everyone. No matter if you go for chicken or turkey, Parmesan or pecorino, or baby bellas or white button , this dish is a winner. There's some kind of synchronicity when it comes to a recipe like this, which is comprised of many different components that all eventually fuse together to make a terrific, filling comfort food that can fill up the whole family — and still leave lots of leftovers.

07 This crunchy, sweet and sour salad has been a big hit in my family for more than 30 years This dish is arguably lighter than anything else on this list, but perhaps the most outright craveable? Comprised of nuts, ramen noodles , lettuce, broccoli, a sweet and sour dressing and some other welcome inclusions, this crispy-crunchy salad is a perfect amalgamation of textures, consistencies, flavors and colors. Columnist Bibi Hutchings notes that her Grammy made this dish, which Hutchings calls an "avant grade salad." Hutchings notes that this dressing "makes the salad ... but it's strong," so be sure to use sparingly if you're not a fan of more aggressively dressed salads. Clearly, it's been a hit in the writer's family for over 30 years for a good reason.

06 Slow roasted sweet potatoes are better than any beyond burger As she discuses here , Mary Elizabeth Williams is not a fan of "vegetarian meats," and when she has a hankering to eat a plant-based meal, she'll almost always opt for a gussied up whole vegetable than any sort of frozen soy patty. In this recipe, Williams goes simple, making a sweet potato for one that is dressed up with nothing but olive oil, salt, pepper and crispy, crunchy coconut chips. The cook time might seem a bit much, but that just helps the sweet potato itself get dense, rich and velvety. There may be nothing better to make on a cold night when you think there is "nothing in the house" to cook. You'll be stunned by what you're able to accomplish with nothing more than heat, time and a sweet potato.

05 It's almost too easy to make hot, fresh, fried onion rings Fun fact about me: I will always and forever opt for onion rings over French fries . Here, Mary Elizabeth Williams' truly superb onion ring rendition shows precisely why. Piping hot, crispy as all get out and with a tender ring of onion inside, this simple recipe embodies all that is good about a properly made onion ring. Williams uses pancake mix and beer to bolster the crispness of the rings, along with some additional flavor notes like paprika, chili powder, chipotle powder and, if you like, hot sauce. Forget serving as a side or an accompaniment — these are too good to be relegated to the side dish status.

04 This creamy, decadent secret ingredient is the key to better twice-baked potatoes This headline alone might make you hungry and ready for a hot potato instantaneously. Deputy Food Editor Ashlie Stevens' hot, oven-baked potatoes are scooped out, mixed with a mix of mascarpone , cheddar, chives and salt and pepper, before being added back into the potato skins (or "jackets," as she calls them) before being finished in the oven. If you're not familiar with mascarpone, prepare to meet your new favorite ingredient; it's a decadent Italian cream cheese that is equally at home in a savory dish like this or in a sweet dessert, such as the Italian classic tiramisu An incredible side dish — or, conversely, an amazing vegetarian main dish — this recipe produces arguably the best baked potato dish you've ever had. The best part? It requires minimal ingredients and is super simple. It doesn't get much better than that.

02 New year, new chicken and noodle casserole? Revamping the Midwestern staple This dish swaps egg noodles — the standard casserole noodle — for rigatoni, which is then mixed with shredded rotisserie chicken , a rich sauce made without any "canned cream-of-whatever soup," and finished with a crispy Panko topping. Casseroles are an automatic go-to for so many in the colder months and Ashlie Stevens capitalizes on that inherent caving with this rich, heavy casserole that is equal parts filling and comforting. She also includes some frozen vegetables for color, convenience and flavor.