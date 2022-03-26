This 3-ingredient agave-lime marinade will change how you view vegetables

Most vegetables don't need any help to taste good, especially in the spring. Give me a plate of thinly-sliced radishes and some sugar snap peas, lightly oiled and salted perhaps, and I'm a really happy girl. That said, some vegetables are absolutely exceptional when treated with only a little bit of extra care.

One of my current favorite recipes (though it isn't much of a recipe, more like an assembly job) involves brushing root vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes, red onions and mushrooms with a simple agave-lime marinade, tossing them on a sheet pan and letting them roast, low and slow, until tender, a little caramelized and slightly frizzled at the edges.

What's really fun about this marinade — other than the fact that it only has 3 ingredients, excluding salt and oil — is that it's endlessly riffable. No agave? Feel free to sub in honey. Not a fan of lime? Orange or lemon zest would be absolutely delicious. I know that not everyone is a huge fan of cilantro, so you have the option of adding in or completely substituting in scallions.

It's also a great base to add in other flavors. Get creative! Minced garlic, smoked paprika, a little adobo sauce or a splash of your favorite hot sauce would all be great additions.

Recipe: Agave-Lime Vegetable Marinade

Yields 1 serving Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 0 minutes

Ingredients 1/4 cup neutral oil

2 tablespoons agave

1 lime, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro or scallions (or a mixture of both)

Salt and pepper to taste Directions In a large bowl, combine the neutral oil, agave, lime juice and zest, cilantro and/or scallions and salt and pepper to taste. Brush the mixture over the vegetables, then transfer them to a sheet pan. Roast low and slow until tender and the sugar from the agave is just a little caramelized.

