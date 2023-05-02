Leaked video: Tucker Carlson caught talking about his "postmenopausal" fans and "yummy" woman

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussed his "postmenopausal" fans and "sexual technique" in new leaked video published by Media Matters.

Carlson, whose show was axed last month, discussed someone's girlfriend with someone who was off-camera in the Fox studio.

"I thought his girlfriend was kind of yummy," Carlson said in the clip, before adding that he was "just kidding" in case his comments were being recorded.

"I don't even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy," he said.

In another video, Carlson discussed his appearance while getting his hair fixed.

"I can never assess my appearance. I wait for my postmenopausal fans to weigh in on that," he said.

In another video published by Media Matters, Carlson speak to Piers Morgan as Morgan is readying to interview him.

"If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it's your show. It's totally up to you," Carlson said.

Morgan, referring to Carlson's hawking of testicle tanning to bolster testosterone levels, replied, "We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week."

"Not mine," Carlson said. "We'll speak in more general terms, but I've got something to add."

Media Matters on Monday published other leaked footage showing Carlson bashing his ex-employer's perceived "failings."

Speaking to an unknown person, Carlson in the video says, "I don't want to be a slave to Fox Nation, which I don't think that people watch anyway."

"Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks," he said. "So I'd really like to just put the — dump the whole thing on YouTube. But anyway, that's just my view. OK. I'm just frustrated with it. It's hard to use that site. I don't know why they're not fixing it. It's driving me insane. And they're like making, like, Lifetime movies. But they don't, they don't work on the infrastructure of the site. Like what? It's crazy. And it drives me crazy because it's like we're doing all this extra work and no one can find it. It's unbelievable, actually."

"We're like working like animals to produce all this content," Carlson added, "and the people in charge of it, whoever that guy's, whatever his name is, like, they're ignoring the fact that the site doesn't work. And I think it's like a betrayal of our efforts. That's how I feel. So I, of course, I resent it."