“See you soon”: Tucker Carlson reportedly “preparing for war” against Fox News

“Now, we're going from peacetime to Defcon 1," Carlson's friend told Axios

By Gabriella Ferrigine

News Fellow

Published May 8, 2023 11:44AM (EDT)

Tucker Carlson | Fox News (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)
Tucker Carlson | Fox News (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is preparing to battle the network to get out of his contract after he was pulled off the air last month, according to Axios.

Since being ousted from the network in April, Carlson has allegedly begun to ready plans for his own "media empire." However, he can't act on them until his contract with Fox concludes in January of 2025.

Two days after being let go, Carlson in a Twitter video teased the idea of creating a Fox rival, saying, "See you soon."

Related

New York Times reveals Tucker Carlson text message that "set off a panic" at Fox News

Axios added that Carlson has reportedly been contacted by other right-wing outlets, such as Rumble and Newsmax, who have offered to pay him more than Fox.

Fox, whose ratings in Carlson's slot have fallen since cutting loose the inflammatory anchor, wants to keep Carlson under wraps by paying him $20 million a year to not work, according to the report.

"The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous," Bryan Freedman, Carlson's attorney, told Axios.

People close to Carlson have said that he is thinking about creating a direct-to-consumer media outlet that would see viewers pay him directly, the blueprint for which was created by disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. 

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

A Carlson source said that the former Fox host "knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map."

Another indicated that MAGA allies are prepared to strike back at Fox for keeping Carlson in the shadows.

"They're coming to him and saying: 'Do you want me to hit Fox?' He's been saying: 'No. I want to get this done quiet and clean,'" a friend of Carlson's told Axios.

"Now, we're going from peacetime to Defcon 1," the friend added. "His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom."

Read more

about Tucker Carlson


By Gabriella Ferrigine

Gabriella Ferrigine is a news fellow at Salon. She began writing at a young age, inspired by the many books she read as well as the world around her. Originally from the Jersey Shore, she moved to New York City in 2016 to attend Columbia University, where she received her B.A. in English and M.A. in American Studies. Currently, Gabriella is pursuing an M.A. in Magazine Journalism at NYU. Prior to working at Salon, she was a staff writer at NowThis News.

MORE FROM Gabriella Ferrigine

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Brief Fox News Newsmax Politics Rumble Tucker Carlson