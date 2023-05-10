"Geyser of disinformation": CNN gives Trump town hall to mock his victim, spread election denial

CNN allowed twice-impeached former President Donald Trump to continue a previously scheduled campaign event in a town hall program Wednesday night, despite public outcry against the event after a Manhattan jury unanimously concluded Tuesday that Trump sexually assaulted longtime columnist E. Jean Carroll. Trump used the live campaign event to continue spreading false claims that the 2020 presidential elections were fraudulent, and to mock the woman he sexually abused.

When moderator Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about the Carroll verdict, Trump bragged.

"My poll numbers went up. They went up with the other charges too," Trump said, chuckling as the audience laughed.

Asked whether he thought the verdict would hurt his popularity among female voters in 2024, Trump shrugged.

"No, I don't think so," Trump said.

"I don't know her. I never met her... Her cat was named Vagina," Trump said, repeating many of the unfounded claims he wrote in a social media post Tuesday night, ranting against Carroll in an online meltdown.

Trump also doubled down remarks exposed in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, when he was caught bragging that famous people get away with "anything," adding "grab them by the p****." Collins asked whether he still stood by the remarks.

"For a million years this is the way it's been . . . People that are very powerful tend to do well in many ways," he said, muddling his last word.

"Fortunately? Or unfortunately?," Collins asked.

"Fortunately," Trump answered. "Or unfortunately for her."

Trump, who failed to attend his own trial, was also found liable for defamation after he called Carroll's account of the attack a "con job." The jury did not find him liable for rape when he attacked Carroll in 1996, though it gave no explanation why.

"I'm telling you, he raped me," Carroll testified.

As the case was civil, rather than criminal, a jury can not convict or find Trump guilty, only liable -- and Trump will serve no time in prison for sexually abusing a woman. In total, the jury awarding Carroll $5 million in damages.

When an audience member asked Trump how he intended to appeal to New Hampshire's female voters who are concerned about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Trump didn't answer the question directly, nor did he answer further questions about whether he would sign a federal abortion ban if elected.

"The fact that I was able to terminate Roe vs. Wade," Trump said. "I was so honored to have done it."

"I'm so proud of it. We put three great justices on the Supreme Court."

Outcry against CNN continues

Following the verdict, many called on CNN to cancel Trump's town hall appearance. Among them, a leading national gender equality advocacy group called UltraViolet, commissioned two mobile billboards in New Hampshire and Georgia to amplify their calls.

"When media outlets like CNN give Trump a platform, they do a disservice to all their viewers. Contrary to the network's excuses, hosting a town hall with Trump isn't about hearing 'both sides.' It's a brazen ploy to seize ratings," said UltraViolet Executive Director Shaunna Thomas in a statement.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"In our view, CNN's town hall provides Trump, who was just found guilty of sexual assault by a jury in federal court, more opportunities to spread lies and disinformation with impunity," she said. "Giving convicted or alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse a platform plays a significant role in perpetuating intense stigma and shame surrounding these issues. Survivors of sexual violence deserve better than this."

Elie Mystal, a writer for The Nation, garnered the attention of prominent lawmakers with his remarks on Twitter. In a tweet that was "liked" by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Mystal sarcastically asked "CNN is going to cancel the town hall instead of platforming a sexual predator, right? RIGHT?"

Pod Save America's Dan Pfeiffer was among the voices noting the fallout of CNN's decision, calling Trump "a gushing geyser of disinformation that is cannot be fact-checked in real time."

"President Trump is the Republican frontrunner, and our job despite his unique circumstances is to do what we do best," a CNN spokesperson said in a statement.