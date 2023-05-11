"You don't have any facts": Fox News host calls out James Comer's flailing Biden probe

Fox News host Steve Doocy shot down Rep. James Comer's, R-Ky., claims that President Joe Biden and his family conducted an "influence peddling scheme" Thursday morning.

During an interview with the GOP House Oversight chairman on "Fox & Friends," Doocy broke down Comer's alleged evidence of Biden's wrongdoing.

"I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun were these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on," Doocy told the representative. "And your party, the Republican investigators, say that that's proof of influence peddling by Hunter and James [Biden]."

"But that's just your suggestion. You don't actually have any facts to that point. You've got some circumstantial evidence," Doocy continued, adding "And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn't profit is — there's no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally."

Comer responded to Doocy's pushback, claiming that Biden's son and his associates "went to great lengths to hide" the president's involvement by using code names for him.

"But make no mistake, Joe Biden was involved," he added. "All these countries that the Bidens were receiving money from were countries that Joe Biden was actively visiting in."

Comer continued to double down on the grounds of his investigation into the president.

"We're at the very beginning stages of this, but in talking with the informants that we have — some of the former Biden associates that nobody's heard from yet — we know that Joe Biden was actively involved, and we're still looking for more bank records that we believe will implicate Joe Biden's active participation in this at the end of the day," he claimed.

Former Rep. David Jolly, D-Fla., said Comer was "humiliated by Fox News" during the interview.

"Y ou know it's bad when you've lost Fox," Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., added.

Justin Bargona, a senior reporter for The Daily Beast, said that Fox anchors' challenges to Comer have become more frequent.

"This has become an increasingly common thing on Fox lately," he wrote. "Seems they are starting to grow a bit restless with Comer and his overpromising when it comes to his claims about Biden family crimes and how it all points to the president."