Fox News host calls out GOP claims about the Bidens: “Jared and Ivanka made up to $640 million”

Fox News host Arthel Neville on Sunday pressed Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., to explain the difference between profits made by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner during former President Donald Trump's tenure and the profits of Biden family members Republicans have accused of corruption.

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee last week released a lengthy memo ostensibly to expose alleged underhanded family business deals by members of President Joe Biden's family. Republicans have particularly honed in on Biden's son, Hunter, who they allege engaged in corrupt overseas financial relations.

Burchett on Sunday claimed that the Biden family has engaged in "money laundering," according to the most recent committee report.

Neville questioned Burchett about how the Bidens' businesses performing well while in office differs from the previous administration, in which Ivanka Trump and Kushner raked in up to $640 million during Trump's time in office, per a 2021 report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

"According to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, on record, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made up to $640 million while her father was in office, and they were official advisers to the president. If you would explain to our viewers why the Hunter Biden scenario is different," Neville said.

"Well, during the Trump administration, those transactions were not hidden. They're on bank forms. There were not violations filed because of that. That was business dealings that they were doing, and they were business people," Burchett replied. "Whether it was, I think that should be looked at as well."

"So if the problem is corruption and compromise, wouldn't any income of such of that substantial amount be problematic for our country while someone is in office and their family members are receiving those sorts of payments?" Neville pressed.

"I think so," Burchett responded. "There should be no stone left unturned. But apparently, this is one that they refuse to even look at, so I think that shines a straight light right at the Biden administration."

The GOP's seemingly thinly veiled political charade has been shot down by several Fox News hosts, with host Steve Doocy telling House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., last week, "You don't have any facts."

Fox host Maria Bartiromo questioned Comer about the probe's evidence on Sunday, pressing him on the anonymous whistleblowers touted by the GOP.

"Well, unfortunately, we can't track down the informant," Comer replied. "We're hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible."

"Hold on a second, Congressman. Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?" Bartiromo said.

"Well, we're hopeful that we can find the informant," the congressman said. "Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don't make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that."

Bartiromo called Comer's assertion "absolutely extraordinary."

A stunning breaking news story this morning that some of these people now may be missing," she said.