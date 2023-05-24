MTG ripped for spending $100K on Kevin McCarthy's used Chapstick while "country teeters on default"

House Republicans took a brief hiatus from a closed-door Tuesday meeting about spending cuts and raising the debt ceiling to auction off Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., used cherry Chapstick.

The auction, which was meant to bolster the House GOP's campaign funds, came to a close when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., offered up $100,000 dollars once McCarthy stated he would attend a dinner with the highest bidder and whichever donors and supporters they brought in tow.

"I'm honored to be able to donate $100,000 to the [National Republican Congressional Committee] to help Republicans increase our majority in 2024 and defeat the Democrats. My constituents will be honored to host a visit with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who we all think is doing a great job," the GOP congresswoman said in a statement.

Politico reported that Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., led the auction, while the bidding pool included Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Stephanie Bice, R-Okla.; and Jason Smith, R-Mo.

Politico reporter Olivia Beavers shared an image of Bean and Greene with said chapstick, which was branded for Bean's congressional campaign.

The auction comes at a fraught moment in time, given that the U.S. Treasury has indicated that the hard deadline to raise the debt ceiling is June 1.

"They [are] doing this insane chapstick shit while the country teeters on default. Wild," tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"Spending $100,000 on chapstick while working overtime to gut the programs that working families rely on. GOP priorities in a nutshell," Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., wrote.

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., also blasted the House GOP, saying, in "today's Democratic caucus meeting, we discussed how devastating a default would be for American families and what we can do to get the GOP to take this seriously. In the House GOP meeting, they auctioned off Kevin McCarthy's used chapstick."

embed: https://twitter.com/RepCasten/status/1661020965244145664

"MAGA Republicans are paying $100,000 for Speaker McCarthy's chapstick while holding Social Security checks and retirement benefits hostage unless we cut food benefits for seniors, Medicaid funding, and childcare/preschool for low-income Americans," tweeted Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Va.

Greene caught some heat from the right as well for using her donor money for the purchase.

"Is this your personal money or PAC/campaign money @MTG?" questioned Grace Chong, the CFO of MAGA ally Steve Bannon's War Room podcast. "You came on WarRoom asking MAGA for more money, which a lot are struggling financially."