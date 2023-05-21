Marjorie Taylor Greene shows off her Confederate beer cooler in a new workout video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. posted a short clip to Twitter on Friday, in which she boasts of her agenda to impeach President Biden. In the clip, Greene is shown pumping iron in her garage while listening to rock music — not unusual in that she's shared similar videos of herself in the past — but what stands out about this one is the congresswoman's decision to not hide her Confederate beer cooler (surely not filled with Bud Light) before hitting record.

Powdering up her hands with what appears to be flour from a mixing bowl, Greene struts around her garage, takes hold of a bar bell, and lets 'er rip.

"Hey guys, I introduced articles of impeachment this week against five people who deserve it," Greene says, face growing red from the strain of the 45-pound weights she's holding up to her neck.

Leaving viewers with a prompt to "check out Battleground MTG" to find out "how we save America," Greene then lets the weights fall to the ground, likely setting off a "lunk alarm" at a nearby Planet Fitness.

As soon as the clip was posted, viewers were quick to point out Greene's cooler, visible to the left of her, which appears to feature a large Confederate flag sticker.

Supporters of Greene didn't seem to care much about spotting the imagery, explaining it away as "southern pride."

"A confederate flag just means you like the old south culture. So do most of us," on person said on Twitter.

"Dude the confederate flag is only racist if you want it to be. stop projecting," replied another MTG supporter.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Last year, Greene publicly championed Confederacy in a befuddled but broader sense when she visited the Wilder monument in Chickamauga, GA to honor Confederate soldiers of the Wilder Brigade.

"I will always defend our nation's history," Greene said in a post to Twitter, sharing pics from her trip.

In a comical twist, people where quick to point out that the particular monument visited by Greene during that trek was actually in honor of Union soldiers, not Confederate. But it's the thought that counts.