"Fossil fuels are natural and amazing," says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a rant on Twitter

On Saturday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene launched into a creative explanation for how climate works, providing a graph on fossil fuels in an effort to prove her points.

"If you believe that today's 'climate change' is caused by too much carbon, you have been fooled," Greene wrote on Twitter. "We live on a spinning planet that rotates around a much bigger sun along with other planets and heavenly bodies rotating around the sun that all create gravitational pull on one another while our galaxy rotates and travels through the universe. Considering all of that, yes our climate will change, and it's totally normal!"

Going on to champion carbon, Greene stomped down with the emphatic statement, "Don't fall for the scam, fossil fuels are natural and amazing. They produce an abundance of energy that we all need to survive along with more products than you can possibly imagine."

Responses to Greene's statements were a mish-mash of various ways to pose the question, "What are you talking about?"

"Madam, Can you touch on the impact that the Jewish Space Lasers will have on the rotation of our planet and the potential effect they will have on the weather," one person asked in a reply.

"She's a mad scientist now!" another person wrote.

As the National Resources Defense Council has pointed out in numerous studies, "Using fossil fuels for energy has exacted an enormous toll on humanity and the environment—from air and water pollution to global warming."

In addition to causing harm to the environment, studies from Harvard University have proven that the use of fossil can "lead to early death, heart attacks, respiratory disorders, stroke and asthma."

It's unknown what set MTG down this trail of thought so early into the weekend. Her last tweet prior to her fossil fuel love-letter was, "Ukraine is not the 51st state."