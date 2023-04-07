"Laura Loomer is mentally unstable," says MTG about Trump's potential new hire

On Friday, word spread via an article from The New York Times that Trump has tapped anti-Muslim activist and one-time congressional candidate, Laura Loomer, as a potential new hire for his 2024 campaign — and even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that's a bad idea.

Taking to Twitter to voice her complaints, Greene said, "Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes. She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Maralago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she's running to Trump. Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch. I'll make sure he knows."

Responding to Greene's statement, Loomer took to Twitter herself to fire back saying, "The only liar is YOU! You hired the foreign National who set up the dinner at Mar a Lago, and you spoke at AFPAC where you were more than happy to embrace Fuentes. Ye Asked me to work on his campaign, and I SAID NO because I told him I endorse Donald Trump, but I support his right to free speech. You are a liar."

Later, Loomer took a calmer tone, offering to have a sit-down with Greene to talk it out.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

According to The New York Times' report, Trump expressed his interest in hiring Loomer to his aides and anonymous sources chimed in that she was in attendance at the former president's Mar-a-Lago event on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to comment on private conversations that I had with the president," Loomer said in a quote for the Times' coverage. "The president knows I have always been a Trump loyalist and that I'm committed to helping him win re-election in 2024."