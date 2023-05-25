"Everywhere there’s globes": Georgia GOP chair goes full flat-earther in wild rant

A recently elected Georgia GOP district chair revealed that she believes the world is flat and that the proliferation of globes is part of a conspiracy, Rolling Stone reports.

During an interview on Kandiss Taylor's podcast "Jesus, Guns, and Babies" with David "Flat Earth Dave" Weiss and Matt Long, the trio discussed what they deemed the biblical evidence that the planet is flat. Taylor told Weiss and Long that the more she learns about flat earth, it "doesn't make sense the other way."

"The people that defend the globe don't know anything about the globe," Weiss responded. "If they knew a tenth of what Matt and I know about the globe they would be Flat Earthers."

Later in their discussion, Taylor lamented the volume of globes she sees in her everyday life likening their presence to a conspiracy.

"All the globes, everywhere. I turn on the TV, there's globes in the background," she said.

"Everywhere there's globes. You see them all the time, it's constant. My children will be like 'Mama, globe, globe, globe, globe' — they're everywhere," she added.

"And that's what they do to brainwash," she continued. "For me, if it is not a conspiracy. If it is real, why are you pushing so hard everywhere I go? Every store, you buy a globe, there's globes everywhere. Every movie, every TV show, news media — why?"

Taylor, who's also a firm believer in former President Trump's claims of a stolen 2020 election, was elected the GOP Chair of Georgia's 1st district in April.

Prior to her recent win, Taylor, like Trump, claimed her 2022 bid for Georgia governor against Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary was "rigged" and refused to concede despite only winning 3.7 percent of the vote.