Sources close to Mike Pence tip off plans for presidential campaign announcement on his birthday

On Wednesday, anonymous sources close to Mike Pence leaked news of the possibility of a 2024 presidential campaign announcement from the former vice president as soon as June 7 — his 64th birthday.

According to NBC's recounting of the source's intel, reportedly gleaned from Pence's launch schedule, he's readying a campaign video and is prepped to deliver a kickoff speech in Des Moines, Iowa.

"We view this race as absolutely wide open, and Iowa is really going to solidify itself as the pivotal player," one source said. "It's a place that values Mike Pence's principles — traditional conservative principles — deep-rooted faith and uncommon character."

Back in April, Pence had not yet come to a firm public resolution as to whether he'd enter a race that will position him against Trump, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie, saying only that if he did make that announcement it would be made "well before late June," according to The Guardian. So the timing here is right on track.

"Anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June," he furthered in a statement.

Per NBC's source, Pence plans to "campaign in all 99 Iowa counties before the caucuses."

Speaking to CNBC earlier this month, Pence touched upon the possible ways he would differ from Trump as president saying, "The [former] president and I have a difference in terms of American leadership in the world. I think we need to lean in and support the Ukrainian military and repel the Russian invasion. I think that's in our interest and the interest of the free world."