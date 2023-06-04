Lauren Boebert says she skipped debt ceiling vote intentionally because she was "ticked off"

Failing to cast her vote in the debt ceiling deal that was finalized this week and signed off on by President Biden, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. posted a video to Twitter on Saturday explaining her absence.

Vocal in her apprehension towards the deal that pushes off the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt, calling the bill "a bunch of fake news and fake talking points that will do nothing to reign in out of control federal spending," per USA Today, Boebert now states that she forfeited the opportunity to officially move against it with her vote of opposition for a reason.

"No excuses, I was ticked off they wouldn't let me do my job, so I didn't take the vote," she said. "Once again, Washington's power machine shoved a multi-trillion-dollar bill down our throats, refused to allow debate or amendments, disregarded everything we fought for in January to actually allow representatives to do their jobs."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

As Newsweek points out, Boebert's vote "would not have made a difference in the outcome, as the debt limit bill passed 314-117," but her failure to effectively "put her vote where her mouth was," raised eyebrows.

"In the last week, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted or retweeted 23 times about disliking the debt ceiling deal. Yet, she still 'narrowly missed the vote, running up the steps right as they gaveled,' said KRDO reporter Spencer Soicher in a tweet on May 31.

In Boebert's new video, she claims there was no "missing" the vote. It was "a protest."

"They served us up a cr*p sandwich," Boebert said. "Call it a no-show protest, but I certainly let every one of my colleagues and the country know I was against this garbage of a bill."