“I kind of get sad”: Lauren Boebert complains about receiving “positive” calls from constituents

Right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., revealed that she gets disappointed when her office receives "a real" call from constituents as opposed to calls from those with opposing views in a Wednesday interview on the Real America's Voice's show "War Room."

During a conversation with host and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Boebert discussed the debt deal that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden reached over the weekend.

She urged listeners to contact their representatives and call on them to vote no to the debt deal, which passed in the House Wednesday night. She also encouraged them to continue calling the offices of other members of Congress.

"People call mine all day long. Sometimes I answer the phones," Boebert said, letting out a light-hearted laugh before Bannon joked that some of the calls are positive and some of them are Democrats.

"I kind of get sad when it's the positive ones," the avid conspiracy theorist said in response. "I was like, 'Man, I was looking forward to a fight here,' and you know I am like, 'this is a real one.'"

Bannon laughed and joked in agreement that Boebert likes to fight.

Boebert, whose opponent in last year's election frequently called her politics "angertainment," was a vocal opponent of the debt ceiling deal but did not actually participate in the House vote.