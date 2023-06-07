Creamy, fresh or fruity? Stay cool for the summer with the 7 best frozen treats from Trader Joe’s

April showers may have brought May flowers but now, we're in the month of June, which brings warm temperatures and endless hours of sunlight. Summer is just getting started and what better way to enjoy the new season than with a cold treat in your hand?

Whether you're team ice cream, gelato or popsicle, Trader Joe's is here to satisfy all your cravings. After all, the California-based retailer flaunts an impressive section of frozen, sweet confections that include longtime fan favorites and brand new items. But with so many options, it can be difficult to choose which goodies are worth buying (and which ones are best left in the store). So to help make things easier, we at Salon Food rounded up the seven best treats to pick up from Trader Joe's right now!

Run, don't walk, to your nearby TJ's and secure these treats ASAP:

01 Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone A forever fan-favorite (and one of my personal favorites), TJ's Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone is both simple and unique all at once. The formula behind these mini ice cream cones is quite simple: vanilla ice cream decked with chocolate chips on top of a handheld cone. But what makes them taste so good is the rich chocolate coating found inside the cone and on top of the ice cream. The final treat is a crunchy and smooth dessert that's perfect to enjoy on your own (or with company . . . if you feel like sharing). TJ's cones also come in chocolate, vanilla and coffee flavors.

02 Cold Brew Coffee & Boba Coconut Non-Dairy Dessert Who said non-dairy ice cream doesn't taste good? Well, to be clear, TJ's Cold Brew Coffee & Boba Coconut Non-Dairy Dessert isn't technically "ice cream" because it's made with coconut milk rather than cream. But it still tastes exactly like the real deal. In addition to coconut milk, the ice cream is made from Thai-grown Arabica coffee beans, which make for an intense flavored dessert. There's also chewy tapioca pearls throughout! Even if you're not a fan of boba, we're 100% sure that this dessert will leave you a changed person.

03 Figo! Half Dipped Chocolate & Vanilla Sandwich Bars There's ice cream sandwiches and then there's TJ's Figo! Half Dipped Chocolate & Vanilla Sandwich Bars. These individually packed desserts are made for TJ's in Italy and have a vanilla-flavored filling that's sandwiched between two chocolate wafers on one end and covered in a chocolate coating on the other. Not to mention that one side is purely milk chocolate while the other is dark chocolate — this dessert was made for chocolate lovers! These sandwich bars are the perfect treat to serve at your next party, celebration or get-together.

04 Black Tea and Boba Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert If you're not a fan of cold brew coffee, fret not! TJ's has a tea rendition of their classic boba coconut non-dairy frozen dessert. Similar to TJ's Cold Brew Coffee & Boba Coconut Non-Dairy Dessert, the brand's Black Tea and Boba Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert features the same coconut milk base — now infused with Assam black tea and brown sugar — and chewy tapioca pearls. TJ's recommends enjoying the ice cream on its own or with a sugar or waffle cone.

05 Out of this World Ice Pops Nothing screams summer like a red, white and blue rocket popsicle! TJ's Out of this World Ice Pops feature a layer of lemon ice (made with lemon juice concentrate,) a layer of blueberry ice (made with blueberry purée and colored with fruit juice & spirulina extract) and a layer of strawberry ice (made with strawberry purée and colored with veggie juice). These are perfect for your next backyard BBQ or your upcoming Fourth of July celebrations. It's also worth mentioning that these popsicles are available for a limited time only, so be sure to grab a few boxes the next time you're at TJ's.

06 Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches There's something so nostalgic about ice cream sandwiches. TJ's taps into that sentiment with its Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, which are made with vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chewy chocolate chip cookies. The sandwiches are also covered in chocolate chips, making it the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. Eating this sandwich may be a messy affair, but it's also an incredibly satisfying one! So grab your napkins and wipes and enjoy all the sandwiches your heart desires.