A high-ranking former intelligence official has called on the Department of Defense (DOD) to disclose what he says is evidence of an "intact or partially intact" spacecraft of "non-human origin." As reported Monday by the Debrief, whistleblower and Air Force veteran David Grusch has alleged that the DOD has illegally withheld this evidence and further information about a clandestine spacecraft retrieval program from Congress. House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., confirmed the committee is planning a hearing.

Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, previously led analysis for the DOD concerning unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP), a more technical term for unidentified flying object, or UFO. Grusch said he suffered retaliation from government officials when he turned over classified information about the spacecraft to both Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General in July of 2022. At the time, the inspector general called the complaint "urgent and credible."

"Several current members of the program" for UAP crash retrieval, Grusch said, have independently corroborated its existence to the inspector general.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch told the Debrief. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

Grusch said analysis has determined the retrieved craft and fragments are of "exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures."

He's coming forward now, he said, to prepare the public for an "unexpected, non-human intelligence contact scenario."

The Debrief article was authored by investigative journalists Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal, who revealed the Pentagon's secret UFO division in their 2017 New York Times exposé. Grusch's account of the non-human evidence was confirmed by Jonathan Grey, a current US intelligence official at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center who holds Top-Secret Clearance.

"The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone," Grey said. "Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us."

Grusch's claim of a covert program has been corroborated by former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Christopher Mellon, who has worked with Congress on UAP reports.

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," Mellon said.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

Grusch, who left the government in April of this year to spread awareness about the program, said the retrieval program has been used by the Defense Department for the purposes of discovering and reverse engineering foreign weapons. Retired Army Colonel Karl Nell, who worked with Grusch on the UAP Task Force, corroborated this to the Debrief.

"His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct, as is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence," Nell said.

As reported by NewsNation's Joe Khalil, Comer "intends to have hearings on UFOs, and is interested in this NewsNation reporting on potential recovered 'nonhuman origin' UFO as part of congressional review."

"In addition to recent claims by a whistleblower, reports continue to surface regarding unidentified aerial phenomena. The House Oversight Committee is following these UAP reports and is in the early stages of planning a hearing," House Oversight spokesman Austin Hacker told NewsNation in a statement.

"The National Defense Authorization Act for 2022 created the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office which coordinates among the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, NASA, and other federal agencies to study UAPs. Americans, who continue to fund this federal government work, expect transparency and meaningful oversight from Congress."

In an interview with News Nation Now's Ross Couthart, Grush unveiled further details about the nature of the retrieval program and the non-human vehicle materials.

"When you say crash retrieval, what do you mean?" Couthart asked.

"Retrieving non-human-origin technical vehicles. Call it spacecraft, if you will. It's probably not the right parlance. But no kidding, non-human, exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed," Grusch said.

"We have spacecraft from another species?" Couthart asked.

"We do. Yeah," said Grusch.

Grusch's revelation is just the latest addition to a mounting body of UAP study concerns across the government. In a historic May 31 meeting, NASA held its first public meeting on UAPs, where officials confirmed several sightings of unusual activity that is "not readily identifiable."

The conference came nearly a year after the agency launched its first official study into UAP, and detailed the agency's sober, data-oriented approach to the collection and analysis of observable material events. The conference's 16-member panel included the Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Director Sean Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said US military personnel are observing "metallic orbs" not just in the US — but "all over the world."

He said the orbs (3 to 13 feet in diameter) account for nearly half of all UAP reports received by AARO, and that the objects can make "very interesting apparent maneuvers" — including appearing on multiple types of sensors, and being able to go from fully stationary to twice the speed of sound despite a lack of thermal exhaust ports.

Kirkpatrick also said his office is also working with other countries to develop its approach on the topic.

"We've entered into discussions with our partners on data sharing: How do they do reporting? What kind of analysis can they help us with? What kind of calibration can they help us with? What can we help them with?," Kirkpatrick said.

The Canadian military, as a partner in the US intelligence gathering ring Five Eyes, also confirmed that it joined Pentagon officials in a confidential May forum regarding UAPs.

"While the details of the meeting remain classified it can be characterized as the sharing of information on the subject of UAP and no further details can be shared at this time," a Canadian National Defence spokesperson told CTVNews.

At a Tuesday press briefing in Washington, a reporter laughed incredulously at her own softball question about Grusch's UAP reports and the mounting number of international concerns on the topic. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed it off.

"I would refer that question to the Department of Defense and let them answer," said Jean-Pierre.

No date has currently been set for a House Oversight Committee hearing on UAPs, and it is unclear at this time whether the reporter continued her search for the truth. And whether it is, in fact, out there.