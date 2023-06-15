Trump promised "food for everyone" at Versailles — but "it turns out no one got anything": report

After his arraignment Tuesday, former President Donald Trump visited Versailles, a locally renowned Cuban restaurant in Miami's Little Havana, suggesting food would be provided for the rallying crowd of supporters who showed up.

But the Republican frontrunner did not treat his fans to any grub in the restaurant-bakery, a source with knowledge of the matter told the Miami New Times.

"It turns out no one got anything," the outlet reported.

Trump and his entourage stopped at the bakery Tuesday immediately after leaving the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse where he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements, in the Justice Department's investigation into his handling of national security materials after leaving office.

A sea of supporters greeted the former president inside and outside the restaurant with some praying over him and a majority group joining in for a rendition of "Happy Birthday" ahead of Trump's the following day.

Former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal even regaled Trump to local press present at the restaurant, calling him "everybody's favorite president of all time" after they hugged and repeated Trump's claims that his indictment is a witch hunt.

Seemingly roused by the support of what he repeatedly called a "great group of people," Trump was captured on camera declaring "food for everyone" with a wave of his hand by NBC6 South Florida.

The New Times dug into whether Trump had delivered on his promise, learning from a source that Trump's visit lasted roughly 10 minutes "leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order."

"Of course, with a long campaign ahead of him — possibly punctuated with additional South Florida court appearances — Trump will have plenty of opportunities to make good on Tuesday's promise," the outlet concluded.