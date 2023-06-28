Liz Cheney thinks Americans are electing idiots and "The View" has something to say about it

During a segment of "The View" on Wednesday, host Whoopi Goldberg led a discussion about former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. speaking her true feelings on the caliber of people American voters have been favoring.

In discussion with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York on Monday, Cheney, in no uncertain terms, said that America is "electing idiots," a statement that has since made quite a few waves.

"I don't look at it through the lens of like, you know, is this what I should do or what I shouldn't do. I look at it through the lens of how do we elect serious people," Cheney says in a clip shown on "The View."

Ending the clip at the mention of electing serious people not being partisan, Goldberg cleared room for comments with Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin jumping in to say, "Well, louder for the folks in the back of the room, Liz."

"I love her. I wish she was running," the co-host said. ". . . Here's what she hits the nail on the head of. Our political system incentivizes, frankly, electing idiots. I would said partisan gerrymandering is part of it. What happens is you carve out Congressional districts that are meant to elect the most extreme candidates as long as they wear the right jersey, and they can be safe for life."

Using Marjorie Taylor Greene as an example of this, she goes on to speak of the trend of "performative fights" that are used as a kickoff for fundraising.

Elsewhere in Cheney's 92nd Street Y, she put a fine point on her mention of "idiots," bringing Donald Trump into the mix.

"I really believe, and I've never believed something as strongly as I know this, that the single most important thing for the country is that Donald Trump can't be anywhere near the Oval Office again," she said.

Watch "The View" segment on Cheney here: