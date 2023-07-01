Elon Musk sets temporary user limitations on Twitter, making it even less usable

Elon Musk (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

If you've attempted to scroll through Twitter on Saturday, only to be met with the notification, "rate limit exceeded," there's a reason, but it's not a very good one.

Elon Musk, executive chair and CTO, chose a holiday weekend to enforce new daily limitations for users in response to "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation," further impeding the site's functionality.

For as long as he chooses to make it so, verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts a day, unverified accounts get 600 posts a day and unverified accounts new to the site get the scraps at a limit of 300 posts a day.

Many users have been complaining, but Musk doesn't seem to care.

In NBC's coverage of the limitations, they state that, "Twitter responded to CNBC's request for comment with its customary poop emoji."

In response to Twitter user @MrBeast saying, "Brb, gonna see how long it takes me to look at 6k posts," Musk got back to him saying it would take less than an hour and nine minutes. 

I'd gather more responses to Musk's news, but my limit has been exceeded. 

