DoorDash begins offering SNAP/EBT online payment options

DoorDash — one of the leading restaurant and grocery delivery apps — has announced that it will begin to accept SNAP/EBT payment on its platforms "as part of [its] ongoing work to broaden food access." According to a press release from the company, it will begin accepting SNAP/EBT payments on the platform alongside multiple grocery partners, including ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer and participating 7-Eleven stores. Additionally, DoorDash is going to offer SNAP recipients a two-month membership to the service, which offers "$0 delivery fees on eligible orders that meet minimum subtotals from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide."

According to the press release, DoorDash has more than 100,000 non-restaurant stores, which means that over 98% of the app's customers have access to a non-restaurant store for ordering items; 2,200 ALDI locations, 900 Safeway locations, 380 Albertsons locations, 260 Meijer locations and 130 7-Eleven locations nationwide are participating in the program. "Through the power of local delivery, enabling SNAP/EBT payments can make a profound impact on reducing food insecurity and connecting people to groceries and the essential items they need," said Faud Hannon, the vice president of new verticals at DoorDash. "This is especially true for vulnerable populations, including seniors, people living in food deserts and those facing disability or transportation barriers."

According to the press release, "consumers can add a SNAP/EBT card directly to the payment method section of the DoorDash app, under 'Program Cards.' Once their card is added, they'll receive an email with a unique link to redeem their free DashPass membership for two months with a few clicks."