Australian Home Minister Clare O'Neil on Thursday called out Donald Trump, Jr. online and dubbed him a "big baby" after the former president's eldest son cancelled his scheduled speaking tour in the country. According to Reuters, the junior Trump, who had been slated to begin his three-day tour in Sydney on Sunday, cancelled the engagements on Wednesday with organizers citing potential issues with his visa as the cause. "It seems America isn't the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps," the group Turning Point Australia, a self-described non-profit in favor of "free markets and limited government," wrote in a Facebook post.

But O'Neil, a high-ranking minister in Australia's center-left Labor government, said that Trump had been granted a visa and argued that low ticket sales were the likely reason for his cancellation. "Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of sore loser," O'Neil said in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. "Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn't get cancelled. He's just a big baby, who isn't very popular."

Though O'Neil did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that Trump, Jr.'s visa had been granted and assured reporters that he had not been prevented from entering the country. "Donald Trump Jr's visa was dealt with in the normal way. Like anyone else, he was entitled to come here. The deferral of his travel is a matter for him," Albanese told reporters.