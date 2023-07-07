Creator of "The Purge 6" says Marjorie Taylor Greene was a big inspiration

Similar to Ryan Murphy's portrayal of the horrors of Trumpism in "Cult," the seventh season of "American Horror Story," writer and director James DeMonaco is bringing the MAGA freak show to the big screen in "The Purge 6," which he says was heavily inspired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

In an interview with Collider, DeMonaco goes into the "nightmarish version of America" he'll be riffing on in the latest installment of his popular horror franchise saying he's "extrapolating on the discord and taking it to its furthest, as far as you can take that idea of what's going on," adding that the film is "about the remapping of America based on ideology, sexuality and religion, so that the states are broken down. You have your Black state, you have your gay state, you have your white evangelical state. And it's really a broken country."

"What's so strange is that Marjorie Taylor Greene — I'm not gonna say more than her name there — recently wished for an America like that, which to me would be the most nightmarish version," says DeMonaco in reference to the current "Purge" vibes we're all living through. "It goes against everything that America stands for . . . She [MTG] doesn't see it that way. So there is part of the body politic that doesn't want that, and that's what 'Purge 6' is... it is this kind of broken America down in this remapping, and then they picked one state that purges still so that's where it takes place."