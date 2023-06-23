Kim Kardashian slammed for filming "American Horror Story" during WGA strike

Filming has all but come to a screeching halt since the Writers Guild of America strike clamped down during the first week of May, but for Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story," it's business as usual.

Production of Season 12 of "AHS" has been up and running for over a month now in NYC and on Friday, Kim Kardashian — a new addition to the revolving cast — fired off a tweet while on set which she (based on the backlash) will likely later regret as she was criticized by many for being a "scab."

In her tweet, Kardashian asked fans to let her know what they're up to, opening the door for questions and criticisms while in-between shots.

A good majority of the replies looked something like this:

"Doesn't appear that Kim Kardashian is a friend of the labor movement," tweeted WGA Captain T Cooper, along with a clip of Kardashian being driven to set in a black SUV.

Murphy and "AHS" co-creator Brad Falchuk are following up last season's horrific take on the '80s AIDS crisis — "NYC" — with "Delicate," based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming book "Delicate Condition."

In the blurb for Valentine's book, it's summarized as such:

The Push meets The Silent Patient in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says. Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she's gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her. Then her doctor tells her she's had a miscarriage―except Anna's convinced she's still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it's taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can't help but wonder what exactly she's carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.

Kardashian will play the character Siobhan Walsh, alongside "AHS" alum Emma Roberts as Anna Alcott and Cara Delevingne as Ivory.

A few weeks ago, Murphy made headlines for a "rumor" that spread in which "AHS" crew members were told that they'd be "blackballed" if they didn't cross picket lines. But according to a statement from Murphy's reps obtained from Variety, there were no such threats, calling the "rumor," "absolute nonsense. Categorically false."

Aside from the new season of "AHS" breaking the strike, "American Horror Stories" Season 3 and "American Sports Story" Season 1 are all in various stages of production across New York and New Jersey," per Variety.

"I'm not a fan of Kim's but if she's in SAG (which she likely is) there's a no strike clause in our contract," tweets TV writer Franchesca Ramsey, giving insight into the situation. "As the showrunner, Ryan Murphy is responsible for shutting down the production, not the actors."

"AHS: Delicate" is expected to debut in Summer 2023 which is, given the circumstances, much sooner than most.