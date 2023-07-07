Mamas for DeSantis releases strange video to "protect the children"

A week following the backlash against Ron DeSantis' homophobic campaign video — featuring random clips from the film "American Psycho" and images of beefy, shirtless men interspliced with stills of a fanged, uber-male DeSantis — the wife of the Republican presidential hopeful, Casey, has released her own strange video in a very "hold my drink" effort to double down on the family's efforts to "protect the children."

"We will not allow you to exploit the innocence of our children to advance your agenda," Mrs. DeSantis tweeted on Thursday, along with her "Mamas for DeSantis" clip. "When you come after our kids, we fight back. We are no longer silent. We are united. We are Mamas for DeSantis." On the website for her movement, a mission statement is found that reads, "The parents' revolution that started in Florida is coming to every home, school, and community across the country. Governor Ron DeSantis is the fighter we need to protect the innocence of our children while defending and protecting the rights of parents. As the mom and dad of young children, Governor DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis know that when parents are engaged, America prospers. We need every mama and every grandmama in every corner of the country to stand up and fight back by electing Ron DeSantis president of the United States of America." In her video, which can be seen below, somber music plays over shots of children next to people wearing leather fetish regalia and mothers being arrested on public playgrounds.