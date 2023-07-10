Trump is railing against yet another Republican governor: "I don't invite her to events"

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds bears the brunt of Trump's rage this time

By Rae Hodge

Staff Reporter

Published July 10, 2023 4:32PM (EDT)

Former President Donald Trump is greeted by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as he arrives for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Donald Trump once again took to Truth Social to unleash a bitter tirade against a former political ally. This time, the former president and 2024 candidate took a swing at Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a fellow Republican.

On Monday, Trump's lash-out followed reporting from the New York Times that Reynolds has a close relationship with Trump's closest primary-race competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Reynolds has also said that she won't formally endorse any GOP candidates in the primary — as is customary for Iowa governors. 

"I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won," Trump wrote in his post. "Now, she wants to remain 'NEUTRAL.' I don't invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!"

Despite Reynolds reserve of formal endorsement, the governor has appeared with DeSantis in all three of his Iowa events, and join DeSantis' wife, Casey, to launch the voter-courting campaign "Mamas for DeSantis." 


