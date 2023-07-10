Kevin Spacey accuser testifies actor forced oral sex on him: "I believe I was drugged"

Actor Kevin Spacey allegedly sexually assaulted a man while they were asleep in Spacey's apartment, a U.K. court heard Monday, Variety reported. The "House of Cards" actor faces multiple counts of sexual assault by four different men.

Spacey's fourth accuser explained in a police interview that he and Spacey connected when he auditioned for a show the seasoned actor produced. The man sent Spacey a letter, asking him to meet in person with the intent of mentorship. Spacey responded, and they met in a residential area near Spacey's apartment.

At the actor's apartment, the man said Spacey attempted to hug him around the waist before "he rubbed his face into my crotch." He recalled attempting to ask Spacey questions about the actors he had worked with to divert his attention. On the witness stand, the man said, "I was taken advantage of, I believe drugged." He said he woke up the next morning in Spacey's apartment with his pants unzipped and the actor performing oral sex on him. He said he verbally did not consent, and the actor ignored him. He pushed Spacey away, Spacey gestured for the man to leave and added that the victim shouldn't tell anyone he was in Spacey's apartment. According to Variety, Spacey's attorney, Patrick Gibbs KC, said phone records shows that the man left Spacey's apartment earlier than he recalled. Gibbs also insinuated that the alleged victim "small gambling problem." The alleged victim refuted that he brought the claims against Spacey for money.