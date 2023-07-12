José Andrés will be one of the first chefs to serve lab-grown chicken in the US

Famed chef and humanitarian José Andrés will be among the first chefs in the United States to serve lab-grown chicken starting later this month. As Axios reported, Andrés is one of two chefs — alongside San Francisco's Dominique Crenn of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Atelier Crenn —who have committed to serving Good Meat.

Good Meat, which was given federal approval late last month, is grown from live animal cells. "We feed cells in a clean, sterile environment mirroring how an animal grows," The California-based company wrote on their website. "By only producing the meat we eat, GOOD Meat has a smaller impact on our planet and avoids slaughter, antibiotics or hormones."

Andrés is offering a limited number of reservations at his DC restaurant China Chilcano in order for guests to try their new anticuchos de pollo. This play on the traditional Peruvian skewers will be made with cultivated chicken marinated with anticucho sauce, native potatoes and ají Amarillo chimichurri. During a test-run, which was covered by Business Wire, Andrés said: "The big day is here, the chicken is here, and people are going to be talking. This is a first for the history of humanity."