Trump rages on Truth Social at Chris Christie for mocking his "border wall" on Fox News

Former President Donald Trump went after Republican primary opponent Chris Christie online early Wednesday over comments the former New Jersey governor made during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, the Daily Beast reports. Christie told Piers Morgan that he stopped supporting the former president in 2020 over election lies and that he was disappointed by Trump's track record as president, citing Trump's failure to repeal Obamacare and build the border wall. "He didn't build the wall in Mexico," Christie said. "He built 47 miles of wall and guess what—we paid for every nickel of it, we don't have the first peso from Mexico."

Trump attacked Christie on Truth Social, dubbing the Republican candidate "Sloppy Chris Christie" and asserting he actually built 463 miles of border wall. "This does not include many Miles that we fixed or renovated, or areas that I got Mexico to secure. BEST BORDER EVER!" Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social. "He also lied about Russia & many other subjects!"

"Sloppy Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant. He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said "NO!" In 2016, he spent most of his time away from New Jersey in order to campaign for President, much like Ron DeSanctimonious is doing now to Florida. Chris ended up getting run out of New Hampshire, where he had almost no vote or popularity. They knew him well - CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!" he added in another post.