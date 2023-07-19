George Santos had his bail conditions altered to allow for shopping

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. — with the help of his lawyer — successfully filed for modifications to his bail conditions that will make it easier for him to shop and dine out at restaurants.

According to Insider, Santos' lawyer, Joseph Murray, "asked the judge overseeing his case to expand the area Santos is allowed to travel 'to include a thirty-mile radius around the District of Columbia' so that he doesn't have to give 'unnecessary notifications to authorities.'"

"In light of the small geographical area of the District of Columbia, there is a frequent need to travel outside the District of Columbia for usual and customary functions of someone who lives and works in the District of Columbia, such as dining, shopping, meetings, events, and even use of the local airports," Murray wrote, going on to say that this adjustment will make it easier for Santos to "live his life." Prior to the filing, Santos — who is awaiting trial on a 13-count federal indictment accusing him of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds — was restricted from traveling outside of New York and Washington and was asked to surrender of his passport. As previously reported, Santos' $500,000 bond was signed for by his father and aunt, who will be called upon to pay that sum should Santos violate the conditions of his release.