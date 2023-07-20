Trump shares ominous video to Truth Social as Jan. 6 indictment hangs in the balance

A new video shared by Donald Trump to Truth Social ramping up to the decision on whether or not he'll be indicted for the third time — this time in relation to his involvement in the events of Jan. 6 — has an ominous tone that could be taken as a threat towards the federal grand jury and/or special counsel Jack Smith.

In the clip, originating from the account MAGA.com, a stern image of Trump can be seen while a voiceover from a 2020 conversation about Iran can be heard saying, "If you f**k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before." As The Daily Beast points out in their coverage of the new video, "the message seems to target special counsel Jack Smith, one of Trump's current biggest foes." In Mediaite's coverage, they remind that earlier in the week, Trump weighed in on the possibility of Smith seeking jail time for him, saying, "I think it's a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016."