Conservative attorney George Conway questioned why former President Donald Trump's chief of staff during the Capitol attack, Mark Meadows, was keeping a low profile amid the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's alleged 2020 election interference while discussing the case on CNN Wednesday, Mediate reports. When asked about Trump's target letter and the potential for others, Conway told host Anderson Cooper that it's "very, very difficult to read" the situation because some associates may have been sent a letter and never disclosed it, while others could be charged without ever having received one.

"I also think the last possibility, to me, is always the most intriguing," Conway added. "We saw in the documents case that there's basically only one person who didn't end up cooperating in some way, which was Waltine Nauta. And we've seen some very strange quietness from Mark Meadows, for example. I just have the feeling something's going on there. I mean, he's someone who ought to be every bit as exposed as Donald Trump. Yet, he has been so quiet and they're just–it just seems like there's something up with him."

Conway isn't alone in his suspicions regarding Meadows' silence. "Sure has been a long time since anyone's heard anything from Mark Meadows," former senior FBI agent Peter Strzok wrote on Twitter after Trump announced he received a target letter. "When Trump learns to the witness list for the coming indictment, his head will explode. First person I am looking for: Mark Meadows," former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman added.