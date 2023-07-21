Celebrities mourn the loss of Tony Bennett, dead at 96

World-renowned singer, Tony Bennett, died on Friday at the age of 96 and a wealth of celebrities who grew to have a deep appreciation for his work, and for him as a person, have been releasing heartfelt remembrances.

Sharing photos of the two of them performing together, Mariah Carey grieved the loss of the performer on Twitter writing, "Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. It was such an honor to work with one of the world's most beloved, respected and legendary singers of the past century. We will miss you." Christina Aguilera, who has also performed with Bennett, shared photos of her own along with a statement saying, "Saddened by the loss of a true music icon, Tony Bennett. Tony's immense contributions to the industry will forever resonate with us all. Cherishing the memories of our personal collaborations. His voice, his talent, and his passion for music will never be forgotten." Billy Joel joined in with his memories on Twitter, saying, "Tony Bennett was the one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans." Countless others have flooded social media with their own goodbyes, but the one everyone is waiting for is Lady Gaga, who formed a close friendship and working relationship with Bennett over the years, singing with him during his last public appearance in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. No specific cause of death has been given at this time.