Co-host calls out Jesse Watters out for accidentally "advocating for Roe"

Fox News' Jessica Tarlov called out co-host Jesse Watters on Thursday, thanking the anchor newly installed in Tucker Carlson's slot for "advocating for Roe" during a heated conversation about Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine sentiments on air, HuffPost reports. "The Five" co-hosts ignited a fierce debate when Watters came to Kennedy's defense the same day the Democratic presidential candidate defended himself before a House subcommittee regarding his recent antisemitic and anti-Asian comments related to COVID-19.

Watters questioned why Tarlov was "so upset" about Kennedy's anti-vaccine beliefs, to which Tarlov interjected that Kennedy's sentiments are "dangerous." As Watters continued to dismiss Tarlov's concerns about the danger in the conspiracy theorist's attitude toward vaccination, he revealed that he had vaccinated his children per their doctor's recommendations before defending the individual right to determine whether to get a vaccine. "It's actually kind of weird that you're so upset about what one Democrat thinks about vaccines," Watters told Tarlov. "You can do whatever you want with your body, you can do whatever you want with your kid's body, your doctor can decide with you what to do with your body. What does it have to do with RFK Jr?" Tarlov retorted, "Thanks for advocating for Roe."