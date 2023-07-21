"I have something to say": JFK’s grandson rips RFK Jr. in rare public statement

In a rare public statement, JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg — son of Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg — is sounding off against RFK Jr., using the opportunity to officially endorse Joe Biden in the 2023 presidential election.

In a video posted to Instagram, Schlossberg drops the C-Word (Camelot), all but casting his anti-vaxx, conspiracy theorist of a relative out of the kingdom. Read his full statement below:

President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather, and his legacy is important. It's about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It's about public service and courage. It's about civil rights, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and landing a man on the moon. Joe Biden shares my father's vision for America, that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. And he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we've ever had.

Under Biden, we've added 13 million jobs, unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest investment in green energy ever. He's appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic, and he ended [former President] Donald Trump. These are the issues that matter. And if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too.

Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame. I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let's not be distracted again by somebody's vanity project. I'm excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state's primary, and again in the general election. And I hope you will too.