Elon Musk hints at logo change for Twitter

Late Saturday night, Elon Musk tweeted a flickering image of an "X," hinting at a rebranding of the social media platform he took ownership of in 2022. Twitter's bird logo was first introduced in 2010 and has remained a steadfast point of recognition for the site, but Musk says the change "should have been done a long time ago."

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk said along with the share of his new logo idea. "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow." In response to Zoe Alannah, who handles Tech Ops at Twitter, asking, "Will users now be called Xers? I can't lie I kinda love the sound of that," Musk replied, "We will have no name."

As Reuters points out, "Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October [2022], the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a 'super app' like China's WeChat.