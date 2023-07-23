Will Trump debate in August? There's a lot of push and pull

As Politico reported on Sunday, "Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Tim Scott have all met the Republican National Committee's polling and fundraising thresholds to earn invitations to the first primary debate next month," but the former president may have other plans.

During an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" last weekend, Trump said a new version of what he's been saying, "When you have a big lead, you don't do it," but Fox News sure would like him to. In a recent feature from Insider, they highlight that "Fox News anchors are trying to entice the former commander in chief to come to their party, but he has yet to RSVP," sourcing quotes from Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, John Roberts, and Piers Morgan all but begging for the man to "show up, debate, and shine."

Following the news of his official qualification, Trump responded to a Truth Social user suggesting that he have a one-on-one with Tucker Carlson instead of showing up for the GOP presidential debate on August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saying, "Interesting? So many people have suggested this!" Which leaves many believing that, debate or not, he'll certainly make himself heard, per usual.