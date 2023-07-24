Trump rages at "deranged Jack Smith" in late-night Truth Social rant ahead of possible indictment

Former President Donald Trump spent much of his Sunday fuming at special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of election fraud and the Capitol insurrection after he was informed last week that he would be a target in the probe.

In a spate of impassioned Truth Social posts, Trump alleged that the prosecutors' efforts were a coordinated effort to "STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION," perpetuating illegitimate claims about election fraud from 2020.

"Every time you see these Radical Lunatics and their partners in the Fake News Media talking about the 'Trials and Tribulations' of President Donald J. Trump, please remember that it is all a coordinated HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, the 'No Collusion' Mueller Witch Hunt, the Fake Dossier, FISA Fraud, and all of the rest, in order to STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the U.S. Deranged Jack Smith has already spent over $25,000,000!!!" Trump wrote.

The ex-president continued by citing the costs incurred by the investigation, which he claimed was over $100 million. "Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower," Trump wrote.

"Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Get smart, Republicans, they are trying to steal the Election from you!" he added.

Trump continued taking shots at Biden, who he proclaimed to be "the most corrupt and incompetent President in United States history," accusing Attorney General Merrick Garland, special counsel Smith, "and coordinating Democrat 'Prosecutors' in New York and Atlanta" of becoming Biden's "Campaign Managers."

"How many times can Crooked Joe Biden's DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, TOGETHER WITH THEIR LOCAL DEMOCRAT D.A.'S & A.G.'S, INDICT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT DURING THE COURSE OF THE CAMPAIGN?" Trump raged shortly before midnight.

"DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA? IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE "MONSTERS" FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!"

Trump concluded his rant by implying that the timing of his recent indictments and Smith's current probe are evidence of "PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT" and "ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

"Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn't they bring these ridiculous charges years before - Why did they wait to bring them NOW - A virtually unheard of scenario? PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"