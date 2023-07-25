Kevin McCarthy teases Biden “impeachment inquiry” while pushing to expunge Trump’s impeachments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Monday raised the possibility of an "impeachment inquiry" into President Joe Biden even as he and the GOP support legislation to expunge former President Donald Trump's impeachments — which may not even be possible.

McCarthy told Fox News' Sean Hannity that the House GOP investigation into the Biden family's business dealings is "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry." Such a probe would give the House GOP "the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed," he said. He cited testimony from IRS whistleblowers who accused the Justice Department of slow-walking its Hunter Biden probe, accusing Biden of "weaponization of government to benefit his family," and comparing him to Richard Nixon.

The Hunter Biden probe was led by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who rejected the Republicans' claims. "We are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations of our work ... that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice," a Justice Department official wrote in a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, offering to make Weiss available for testimony. Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters last month that it would not "be possible for anybody to block [Weiss] from bringing a prosecution" and that Weiss was "given complete authority to make all decisions on his own." Hunter Biden last month agreed to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor tax charges for not paying taxes for two years despite owning more than $100,000 each year.