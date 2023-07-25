Roman Polanski, Woody Allen and Luc Besson comprise Venice Film Fest controversial lineup

Woody Allen, Roman Polanski and Luc Besson are slated to make their world premieres at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, the organizers of the event announced at a Tuesday morning press conference. Allen's French-language feature "Coup de Chance" and Polanski's "The Palace" will be screened out of competition, meaning they won't compete for the main prize — the festival's Golden Lion award — but will still be presented live. Besson's "DogMan" will be screened in competition.

All three filmmakers have been accused of sexual abuse, which is why the controversial lineup (which also comes in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes) is likely to draw protests — both in person and online. Polanski pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl in August 1977 before fleeing to France to avoid the possibility of extradition to the United States. Allen's adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was seven, although Allen has adamantly denied those claims. And Besson's case involving an alleged assault of Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy was dismissed in 2021 following an investigation.