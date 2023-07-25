Trader Joe's recalls two types of cookies for potentially containing rocks

On Friday, Trader Joe's reported that two cookie varieties currently being sold in their stories may contain rocks, according to a recall notice. In an announcement on their website, Trader Joe's is reporting a recall for "potential foreign material (rocks) in Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies."

Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates of Oct. 19, 2023 through Oct. 21, 2023, and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates of Oct. 17, 2023 through Oct. 21, 2023 are potentially affected. Per the recall notice, "all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed."

The company urges any customers who have purchased the cookies to "discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."