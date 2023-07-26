On Wednesday's episode of "The View," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued against claims that the House GOP is keen on impeaching President Biden, instead asserting that the "majority" of Republicans know "it's a mistake" and "a sideshow." The latest threat of impeachment was made Tuesday by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who said Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, the Associated Press reported. Republicans have launched investigations of Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who had been expected to plead guilty to two charges of failure to pay taxes under a deal he struck with the government last month. He ultimately pleaded not guilty Wednesday after his plea deal unraveled when the judge raised questions about the terms of the agreement.

Although Farah Griffin said Hunter Biden "is 50 shades of shady," she added that using him to further target the president is "a joke" of a plan. "The vast majority of Republicans in Congress do not want to impeach Joe Biden," she said. "This is something that a fringe base within the House Republican conference is pushing. It's a mistake.

"It's a sideshow at this point!" Farah Griffin continued. "If you don't like Joe Biden, you gotta beat him at the ballot box. But, by the way, you won't do that if you nominate Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis."