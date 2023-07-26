"You OK, Mitch?": McConnell freezes up during news conference, causing concern for his health

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., gave everyone a scare on Wednesday after appearing to go stiff mid-way through a weekly Republican leadership news conference, requiring assistance to be led away from the podium to regroup.

According to NBC News, McConnell was in the process of making opening remarks regarding an annual defense policy bill when he froze up, standing in silence at the podium for 19 seconds. Wyoming Sen. John Barasso, who is also a physician, was at his side to administer assistance, asking, "You OK, Mitch?" Nearby, "Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa made a hand gesture that initially appeared to resemble the sign of the cross. But her office later clarified that she was motioning for Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota," per the outlet. Earlier this year, McConnell suffered a nasty spill at a hotel in Washington, resulting in a concussion and it's unknown at this time whether the two incidents are related. After returning to complete the news briefing he'd been in the process of, he said, "I'm fine," and went on as though nothing had happened. According to an aide, he'd complained of feeling "lightheaded," but wouldn't elaborate further. "He's doing a great job leading our conference and was able to answer every question the press asked him today," Barrasso added, smoothing over concerns regarding McConnell's ailing health.