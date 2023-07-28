Voodoo Doughnut plans French Quarter location and New Orleans' Voodoo community isn't thrilled

Portland-based company Voodoo Doughnut has its sights set on New Orleans — with plans in the works for a new location in the city's French Quarter — but so far, their reception has not been very sweet. According to a report from Nola.com, leaders of New Orleans' Voodoo community aren't thrilled with yet another bastardization of local culture, finding the company's name and imagery to be offensive. Added on to that, there's concern that the location will steer shoppers away from well-loved local establishments that have been around for years.

Divine Prince Ty Emmecca, known locally as the King of New Orleans Voodoo, told the outlet that "he and other local practitioners were particularly offended to see images of Voodoo Doughnut's biggest seller: the signature 'mascot' doughnut depicting a chocolate-covered 'voodoo doll' with googly eyes and a big red mouth," telling reporter Tony McAuley, "We have already had to deal with the name being bastardized and appropriated by all kinds of businesses, sports teams or whatever over the years, but I don't think it's ever been quite this disrespectful." The proposed location of the shop is also a concern as it "would allow the owner of the building at 823 Decatur St. to convert the historic Tujague's restaurant sign to the Voodoo Doughnut name and brand."

Comments on the Nola.com article posted to Facebook yesterday are divided on the issue, with some locals sharing their Voodoo Doughnut experience from other cities they've lived in or traveled to, and many others stomping down in a clear "stay out" sort of way. If the plans for the location do move forward, some considerations will need to be made. "This is happening at a time when after hundreds of years of appropriating and bastardizing aboriginal, indigenous, African or Native American culture, they are gaining a new degree of respect, particularly among young people," Prince Ty furthered. "It's bad timing, and bad all around."

