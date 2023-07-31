A new law is going into effect throughout New York City on Monday which may change what comes in the bag with your future food delivery orders.

The "Skip the Stuff" law "prohibits city restaurants, as well as delivery apps operating in the city, from providing customers with utensils, condiment packets, extra containers and napkins in takeout or delivery orders, unless requested by the customer" according to Spectrum NY1. Once the law goes into effect, there will be warnings — followed by fines — for any restaurants or delivery apps that don't abide by the new law.

As the NYC.gov page states, the law aims to "save businesses money by cutting down their costs," help environmental efforts because "single-use plastic forks and spoons can end up in landfills for centuries," and ensuring a "cleaner, greener city." Of course, if or when a patron notes that they would like extra napkins or plastics, then they will be delivered — but if there's no mention of it, their delivery will simply consist of the items they specifically ordered.