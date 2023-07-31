Why is Prince William serving veggie burgers out of a food truck?

It looks like Prince William has a new (albeit temporary) gig within the food industry. As CNN reported, some Londoners were recently gobsmacked when it was revealed that the man dishing up veggie burgers out of a food truck was actually the prince. But why is he manning the grill?

Well, it's a bit of a stunt, but arguably one for a good cause. Prince William is the founder and president of The Earthshot Prize, which "was designed to find and grow the solutions that will repair our planet this decade," according to the official website. The prince collaborated with YouTube channel Sorted Food to showcase the work of three recent Earshot victors, all of which operate in the food sector. Prince William served the burgers during filming for a Sorted Food YouTube video.

The packaging — produced by the company Notpla — was made from seaweed, while the burgers were cooked using Mukuru Clean Stoves, which, per CNN, produce 70% less air pollution than a traditional cookstove. Meanwhile, the vegetables used to make the plant-based burgers were grown in a Kheyti greenhouse, which "require 98% less water and yield seven times more crops," according to the the Earthshot website. Jamie Spafford, the co-founder of Sorted Food, describe being joined by Prince William at their studio and in the food truck as a "real 'pinch me' moment."